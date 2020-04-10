Bernie’s ex-press secretary thinks Dems are planning to replace Biden

Briahna Joy Gray, Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) former presidential campaign press secretary, said the Democratic establishment is more interested in maintaining the “corporate status quo” or “they’re planning to replace [former Vice President] Joe [Biden]” following the suspension of the Vermont senator’s 2020 bid.

Gray responded on Twitter to a segment from Fox News’s Tucker Carlson’s show in which he featured Joe Biden as unfit.

“Bernie was too kind to go after Biden, but it’s coming,” Gray tweeted.

Gray said the Democratic establishment was more concerned with ousting Sanders than unseating Trump. That, or “they’re planning to replace Joe — adopting a pretty fast and loose relationship w/ representative Democracy,” her tweet read, suggesting another candidate could potentially emerge during the Democratic National Convention.

That is very possible. It’s more likely they’re planning to replace Joe than pick an establishment candidate. If they put someone in at the last minute, like Andrew Cuomo or Hillary Clinton, there won’t be enough time to put up a resistance against the new candidate. It could be a sleazy and brilliant maneuver. Will Democrats vote for a candidate who wasn’t selected by voters? It does seem like a broken convention is inevitable.

Sanders suspended his campaign the day before she made her comments.

Many left-leaning Democrats and Sanders supporters aren’t sure that Biden can earn support from Bernie’s followers — younger voters and progressives alike.

Although Biden routed Sanders during each primary after Super Tuesday, it’s unclear how many swing voters and progressives he can win over in the general election.

“Democrats deserve a candidate who was vetted. The corporate media shirked their responsibility,” Gray added.