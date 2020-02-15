Bernie’s revolution takes hold with a mammoth spending plan to destroy the USA

Hard-left Bernie Sanders is leading the 2020 Democratic field in Nevada, according to a survey released Friday, and he is showing momentum.

HE WILL LIKELY TAKE NEVADA

The Nevada poll, conducted by the GOP polling firm WPA Intelligence on behalf of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and AARP Nevada, reports that 25 percent of the state’s likely Democratic caucusgoers support Sanders. Former Vice President Joe Biden comes in second place with 18 percent of respondents, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 13 percent.

Behind the three top-polling candidates are billionaire activist Tom Steyer with 11 percent; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 10 percent; and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, also with 10 percent. Eight percent of those surveyed said they were undecided, and 5 percent favored another candidate.

Bernie won the popular vote among caucus-goers in Iowa and in in the Democratic New Hampshire primary.

South Carolina is next and Biden might win that primary.

As the vote rolls in after those two, at least two, maybe three of the candidates will be out of the running. Given that Biden is viewed as moderate, although he’s not, he still has a chance.

BERNIE’S MAMMOTH SPENDING TO COME

Bernie is an economic illiterate, every bit as bad as AOC.

Sanders proposes a [communist] Revolution, making major changes to the U.S. economy that would remake the health care, energy, auto, and financial industries. Yahoo Finance calculates the annual cost of new spending under these Sanders plans at $4.93 trillion.

He thinks he can spend nearly an additional 5 trillion a year in addition to the 4.5 trillion we now spend. The U.S., of course, doesn’t take in 4 trillion and we add nearly a trillion to the deficit each year as it is.

Washington spends around $4.5 trillion per year. Our deficit is 23 trillion despite increased revenue under the President.

The only one even talking about cutting this spending is Donald Trump.

As you know, the first estimates are far more moderate than they will be in the end. Bernie plans to give all the freebies to illegal aliens. They will flood the country for them.

THE BIGGEST BITES

The Medicare for all plan Sanders has proposed, which is the biggest item on the agenda, will cost about $3.1 trillion per year. It isn’t Medicare for All, it’s Single-Payer ala communist China for all. We see what Single-Payer in China does for its people with the spread of the Coronavirus.

“The other giant price tag on the Sanders agenda is the Green New Deal, which would cost around $1 trillion per year. The GND would aggressively force carbon energy out of the economy by requiring a rapid transition to pollution-free automobiles and green buildings, funding research into new technologies and attempting to remove carbon from the atmosphere,” Yahoo reports.

Yahoo, a far-left media outlet thinks it’s possible the savings would offset the costs, but they do recognize the massive damage from the unmanageable disruption it would cause.

Does anyone really believe crazy Bernie could run a government? He’s clueless. In forty years in government, no one can name any success he has had.

OPINION: BERNIE SANDERS IS A COMMUNIST

Bernie Sanders is a communist, although he denies it. But, if you look at his agenda, it’s a communist one.

In an interview with CNN, James Carville addressed Bernie Sanders calling him a “political hack.”

“Last night on CNN, Bernie called me a political hack. That’s exactly who the f**k I am!” Carville told Vanity Fair contributor Peter Hamby in a phone interview, according to a tweet Thursday from Hamby. “I am a political hack! I am not an ideologue. I am not a purist. He thinks it’s a pejorative. I kinda like it!”

“At least I’m not a communist,” he added.

Bernie Sanders is a communist, who sells himself as a grassroots savior. He is selling people enticing nonsense. It’s not only about the freebies he is offering, but it’s also about ending all that is wrong with the establishment and the super-wealthy. The only problem is, his ideology, by its nature and the nature of man, must eliminate the middle class and end in only the rich and poor.