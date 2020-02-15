Elite Border Team Deploys to Democrat Sanctuaries for Criminal Aliens

The Trump administration has reportedly begun deploying members of an elite, highly-trained swat team to the most illegal alien-infested sanctuary cities in America. The teams will assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in enforcing the law, the NY Times reports.

THE ELITE SWAT TEAM AT THE BORDER COMES TO DEMOCRAT CITIES

The team is known as BORTAC. The Border agents SWAT team will deploy throughout Democrat sanctuary cities until May.

The elite SWAT typically confronts invaders at the border. But, thanks to Democrats and their sanctuary jurisdictions, dangerous invaders are now spread out throughout the United States.

All illegal aliens are not fantastic people, despite what you’ve heard. Many are criminals, international gangsters, and some are terrorists. Why do you think trafficking of guns, people, and drugs, is on the rise, and drastically so? Even the fentanyl from China comes from the southern border.

Agents are going to Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit, and Newark, N.J. this month.

The Times writes, “Lawrence Payne, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection, confirmed that the agency was deploying 100 officers to work with ICE, which conducts arrests in the interior of the country, ‘in order to enhance the integrity of the immigration system, protect public safety, and strengthen our national security.'”

The Times called the sanctuaries, “so-called sanctuaries.” There is nothing “so-called” about them. And, they harbor vicious criminals.

Thank a Democrat.

THEY NEED HELP THANKS TO DEMOCRAT SANCTUARIES FOR CRIMINALS

“In a statement, ICE’s acting director, Matthew T. Albence, said the deployment comes in response to policies adopted by sanctuary cities, which have made it harder for immigration agents to do their jobs,” the Times writes.

“As we have noted for years, in jurisdictions where we are not allowed to assume custody of aliens from jails, our officers are forced to make at-large arrests of criminal aliens who have been released into communities,” he said. “When sanctuary cities release these criminals back to the street, it increases the occurrence of preventable crimes, and more importantly, preventable victims.”

There are fears this is not within BORTAC’s training. Democrats want it left alone. They are trained just fine.

ICE has requested help. The political leaders of these sanctuaries are socialist Democrats who won’t allow local police to help them in the capture these criminals by providing information.

The Times admits ICE is seeking out criminals, but often, the family goes back home with the criminals.

So? This way, the families stay together.