Powell no longer represents the President after remarks made Saturday

Chris Salcedo, whose radio show is live on Newsmax, said that Sidney Powell “is no longer representing the President.” Apparently, the statistical analysis she said she had was a fraud. Someone duped her.

“I understand today’s press release,” Powell said. “I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans have stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon.”

The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids”

The statement comes after Powell provoked controversy in an appearance on Newsmax TV Saturday night. She alleged massive voter fraud in Georgia, saying there were possible pay-for-play kickbacks to public officials, possibly even Georgia GOP Gov. Kemp, for a late grant to use Dominion Voting Systems.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” reads the statement signed by Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, Trump campaign senior legal advisor and personal attorney to the president.

We are giving you information as it comes out and it could change.