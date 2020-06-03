BET founder calls for $14 trillion in reparations

BET Founder Bob Johnson just called for $14 trillion in reparations for slavery that no one alive today had anything to do with and no one alive today suffered. We also have $28 trillion in debt that will be extremely difficult to pay off, much less add another $14 trillion. We already borrow nearly half of our budget as it is.

He actually thinks this is the time to “go big.” WHAT?

No one can make up for the horrible sins of slavery. The victims are dead. Cases of bigotry now have to be dealt with on an individual basis. The tale about systemic bias was right by far-left agitators and it is a lie. They simply want to destroy all our pillars of society.

He wants to redistribute wealth to bring about equality for blacks. Even if we could do that, it would solve nothing. The division would be much worse. You can’t steal wealth from one group, give it to another group that hasn’t earned it, and expect it to work out well.

We simply don’t have $14 trillion to spend. We have nothing.