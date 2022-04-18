Beto: Title 42 Never Should Have Been Implemented, It’s “Very Cynical”

Beto, aka Robert Francis O’Rourke, thinks Title 42 should be ended. Open Borders Bob, who called for tearing down existing border walls, thought that it should never have been implemented. “It’s a very cynical reading of US law,” he told host Jonathan Capeheart.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates up to 18,000 unvetted foreigners a day will come in illegally once Title 42 is lifted. What could go wrong? They are coming from all over the world, including Russia, Iran, China, and all those unfriendly places. Cartels are also rushing into the country.

Watch:

Beto O’Rourke: “I think it’s time to end Title 42. I don’t think we should have ever implemented it.” pic.twitter.com/LXklOPJqPt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2022

UNVAXXED, UNMASKED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE FINE

To be fair, the full clip follows. In it, he claims he wants responsible open borders [as he watches asylum laws get eliminated].

Mr. O’Rourke, who is a gubernatorial candidate, wants to make border towns think he will do it in conjunction with them. These towns are largely populated by disaffected Democrat immigrants.

What he is saying is cynical!

Beto, who wants every citizen masked and vaxxed, doesn’t see why we needed Title 42 at all.

Here’s the FULL clip https://t.co/A5xs5H8pT2 — peace, love & voter rights (@Bidenwonthnkgod) April 18, 2022

However, when Gov. Abbott dropped the mask mandate and opened up Texas for Americans, he said the Governor was killing people.

Robert Francis said Abbott signed a death warrant for Texans. When it comes to anonymous, unvaxxed foreigners coming in illegally, well, he’s fine with that. Masks and vaccines don’t do a thing for health if the people are illegal aliens.