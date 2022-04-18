Biden’s Global COV Summit: Vaccinate Everyone, Everywhere in the Entire World

Joe Biden is one with the world and will gladly spend more money that we don’t have to vaccinate the world. This is the main goal of the virtual COVID-19 Summit on May 12.

The White House news release included this statement (read the entire thing below):

This Summit follows the first Global COVID-19 Summit convened by the United States on September 22, 2021. In advance of the May 12 Summit, we are calling on world leaders, members of civil society, non-governmental organizations, philanthropists, and the private sector to make new commitments and bring solutions to vaccinate the world, save lives now, and build better health security — for everyone, everywhere.

Well, who doesn’t want to save the world and make Pfizer incredibly rich and even more powerful?

This doesn’t come as a surprise. Departing COVID csar, Jeff Zients said we need to vaccinate the world less than two weeks ago.

