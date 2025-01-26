Betrayal in the Texas House

Texas State Representative Brad Harrison said Kamala Harris was crushed in Texas. Nevertheless, “Republican” Dustin Burrows voted for a rules package that empowers leftist Democrats. Burrows won the Speakership with Democrat help over a conservative. Most Republicans wanted David Cook.

He helped pass what Rep. Harrison calls the Democrat Empowerment Act. It reportedly gives over thirty of Kamala Harris’s biggest supporters leadership positions in the Texas House!

Community notes claim it doesn’t empower Democrats. Rep. Harrison strongly disagrees.

Transcript

“I gotta be honest,” Rep. Harrison begins in the clip below. “I had to ask myself this morning whether we are in Austin or Washington DC because the Texas House leadership dropped a 232-page bill on our desks at four o’clock this morning, and we may be expected to vote on it here in just a few hours.

“And let me tell you what this is. My staff and I are diligently going through it, but I am incredibly concerned about it. What this appears to be is for the 40 or 50 Democrats that elected our Speaker, this appears to be what they’re getting in exchange.

“While it does get rid of the eight or nine Democrats who were chairmanships, it does appear to, on the net, give much more power to the Democrats and the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives.

“So unlike last session, eight or nine, Democrats could hold hearings on any liberal topic they want or bring in any left-wing activists they wanted to clog up our schedule to keep us from doing the people’s business. It appears thirty to as many as forty Democrats may have that same power this session.

“So Democrats, if this is passed, may have more power in 2025 than Democrats had in 2023, and that’s after a historic and stunning rebuke at the ballot box last session from voters who had had enough of being betrayed by the Republicans’ so-called elected officials here in Austin, I am renaming the house rules package. This is now the Democrat Empowerment Act of 2025, and I will be voting ‘no’ on it because I respect the will and the desire of the Republican voters who sent me to Austin to fight for bold conservative initiatives and pro-Liberty policies.

“And I am not going to be silent and complicit in the empowerment so the leftist Democrats who have controlled this chamber for far too long. I’m Brian Harrison, and I’ll keep you posted.”

The update comes after this clip:

I am renaming the House rules package the “DEMOCRAT EMPOWERMENT ACT OF 2025.” As drafted, this is a complete betrayal of Texas voters who deserve real Republican leadership. Watch me explain. pic.twitter.com/kSepVhtWlQ — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) January 23, 2025

The conservatives lost.

