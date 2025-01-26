President Trump Will Crush the Entire Trafficking Industry

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says the administration will expose the child trafficking that’s been happening at the border. Everyone involved will be exposed.

“This administration is going to investigate every instance of child trafficking, labor trafficking, sex trafficking, child smuggling, and all the attendant crimes involved in that.”

“Our message to everyone in the country is to cooperate fully with Immigration and Customs Enforcement so that we can end the scourge of child trafficking and child abuse that has been endemic these last four years.”

President Trump is going to crush the entire trafficking industry. The past administration lost track of over 340,000 children. They are still missing.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says the administration will expose the child trafficking that’s been happening at the border & everyone involved. “This administration is going to investigate every instance of child trafficking, labor trafficking, s*x trafficking, child… pic.twitter.com/X3XMjUGOEY — George (@BehizyTweets) January 25, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email