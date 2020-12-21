Watch welfare recipients steal baby goods as part of a lucrative racketeering ring

Members of a lucrative racketeering ring of baby goods were also collecting welfare and Medicaid. The ring collected about $85,000 in goods. Nice racket!

Fox 10 reports:

A racketeering ring whose retail thefts amounted to almost $85,000 in items such as baby formula, diapers, and energy drinks has been arrested.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Publix, Winn-Dixie, and Walmart stores, in 18 counties in central Florida were the targets of the group.

Seven arrests were made on Wednesday, while an eighth person remains at large.

Investigators said the suspects would steal items such as baby formula, diapers and high-priced items, such as energy drinks, from grocery stores across Florida so they could then be sold on the black market, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

They are facing felony charges of grand theft and racketeering among other crimes.

“This is an organized group of criminals working together to steal high-dollar items for their own personal profit, by stealing, and then selling the stolen goods on the black market. These suspects are committing felony racketeering and they belong in prison,” Grady Judd, Polk County Sheriff said.

Three of the women arrested receive from $200 to $500 per month in food stamps, Section 8 benefits, and Medicaid, according to the arrest affidavit. [Emphasis mine]

Watch: