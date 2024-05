Betting & Polling on Presidents in 2024

The first polling comes from Polymarket. Polymarket is a decentralized prediction market platform; the “forecasts” are the percentage of people who have placed bets on who will win the election in November, not a survey.

Joe Biden is moving to ban polling betting markets.

BREAKING: Polymarket forecast shows former President Trump’s advantage growing to a whopping 17% over Biden to win the 2024 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/f1ytPHSLK4 — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 24, 2024

Large numbers of Hispanics and Blacks appear to be leaning toward Donald Trump. As a result, Ana Navarro has decided to belittle and insult Hispanics.

Wow. CNN commentator Ana Navarro absurdly claims that Latinos who support President Trump are doing so to “pass as more American.” “There are some Latino immigrants who forget they came here as immigrants. And who want to shut the door behind them and who think being… pic.twitter.com/HXLprJ0eL1 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 26, 2024

LATEST POLLS FROM REAL CLEAR POLITICS

BROUGHT TO YOU BY DEMOCRATS AND FIGUREHEAD JOE BIDEN

These updates are hard to believe for people who know Chicago well. Pre-lockdowns, the Standard Club was a very elite downtown private club. Mostly Jewish membership, very upscale. Now it’s a massive illegal migrant “dorm” and constant crime scene… https://t.co/WcPbAMUaqV — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 25, 2024

