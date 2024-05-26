Chapter 19: From Sex Education to Sexuality Education

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, is a specialized agency of the United Nations and a member of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group (UNSDG), a coalition of thirty-six UN funds, programs, specialized agencies, departments, and offices aimed at fulfilling UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The SDG is defined as “a collection of seventeen interlinked objectives designed to serve as a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.”

Let’s look at the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs Sustainable Development website and examine the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN planetary 2030 Agenda. The UNSDG mission headline is Transforming our world: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.[i] The 17 Goals are item number 59 on the 91 listed items in the UNSDG Declaration.

Sustainable Development Goals

Goal 1. End poverty in all its forms everywhere

Goal 2. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture

Goal 3. Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

Goal 4. Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all

Goal 5. Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

Goal 6. Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all

Goal 7. Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all

Goal 8. Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all

Goal 9. Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation

Goal 10. Reduce inequality within and among countries

Goal 11. Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable

Goal 12. Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns

Goal 13. Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts*

Goal 14. Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development

Goal 15. Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss

Goal 16. Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels

Goal 17. Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development

* Acknowledging that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is the primary international, intergovernmental forum for negotiating the global response to climate change.

Item 91, the closing statement of the Declaration, confirms that the United Nations Sustainable Development Group 2030 Agenda is a planetary mission to fundamentally transform the entire world into its own vision of a better world. Agenda 2030 is a supremacist replacement ideology on a planetary scale:

We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to achieving this Agenda and utilizing it to the full to transform our world for the better by 2030.

Agenda 2030’s lofty language appeals to emotion, the desire to help people around the world. It is the bait. The next two items after the 17 Sustainable Goals, items 60 and 61, reveal the switch. Full implementation of Agenda 2030 requires “a revitalized and enhanced Global Partnership” and “the means required to realize our collective ambitions.” The price of full implementation is the surrender of individual agency and national sovereignty to the agencies and authority of the United Nations. Compliance is the universal objective of Agenda 2030.

60. We reaffirm our strong commitment to the full implementation of this new Agenda. We recognize that we will not be able to achieve our ambitious Goals and targets without a revitalized and enhanced Global Partnership and comparably ambitious means of implementation. The revitalized Global Partnership will facilitate an intensive global engagement in support of implementation of all the goals and targets, bringing together Governments, civil society, the private sector, the United Nations system and other actors and mobilizing all available resources.

61. The Agenda’s Goals and targets deal with the means required to realise our collective ambitions. The means of implementation targets under each SDG and Goal 17, which are referred to above, are key to realising our Agenda and are of equal importance with the other Goals and targets. We shall accord them equal priority in our implementation efforts and in the global indicator framework for monitoring our progress.

Goal 3 is of particular interest to this chapter, especially section 3.7:

By 2030, ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health-care services, including for family planning, information and education, and the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and programs.

What, exactly, is the “information and education” young children will receive? Parents around the world will be shocked to learn what the United Nations and its specialty agencies consider appropriate sexual and reproductive information and education.

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund (originally United Nations Fund for Population Activities), is the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency. Its motto is Ensuring rights and choices for all. The agency’s 2014 “Operational Guidance for Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE): A Focus on Human Rights and Gender“[ii] is extremely enlightening. Its Introduction states authoritatively and unapologetically:

The Operational Guidance is founded on scientific evidence, international human rights conventions and best technical standards so that a common definition of CSE and associated best practices are promoted by the organization in discussions with counterparts….

The implementation of this Operational Guidance across UNFPA, and in cooperation with our partners, is designed to help achieve the vision of comprehensive rights-based, transformative sexuality education for young people throughout the world.

UNESDOC, UNESCO’s digital library, states unequivocally:

Sexuality education should start early, be age and developmentally appropriate, and should follow an incremental approach. This helps learners internalize concepts, make informed decisions, understand sexuality and develop critical thinking skills that mature as they grow older. Starting CSE early is important because children and young people need specific knowledge and skills at the appropriate time, for example, learning about puberty shortly before they go through it, not after. Moreover, in some countries, many students do not make the transition from primary to secondary school and therefore need access to critical information before leaving formal education.

The foundational assumption in CSE is that schools are the appropriate place for “sexuality education,” not the home. This assumption facilitates the Marxist objective of replacing family authority with the authority of the state in order to collapse America from within. So, let’s take a look at what the United Nations, the international state in this metaphor, considers “age and developmentally appropriate.”

In 2013, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) launched UN Free & Equal,[iii] a global UN public information campaign to promote equal rights and fair treatment of LGBTIQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/queer questioning, plus others) people. Promoted as the United Nations’ global campaign against homophobia and transphobia, the UN Free & Equal campaign targets youth with the motto When #YouthLead, anything is possible! and tagline: In a fearless future everyone’s an ally. Take a stand with LGBTIQ+ youth![iv]

The United Nations is calling on the youth of the world to unite in common LGBTIQ+ cause:

Young people are leading us towards a fearless world. Together, they are standing up and fighting for a world free of poverty, racism, sexism, ableism and all forms of violence, inequality and discrimination.

For LGBTIQ+ youth, this is a fight for survival. LGBTIQ+ youth are more likely to experience family rejection, poverty, discrimination, bullying, violence, exclusion from education—based on their age as well as their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics. As a result, they are at a higher risk of homelessness, poor health outcomes and suicide compared to their peers.

Trans youth are denied recognition of their gender identity and face high levels of hate speech, bullying and exclusion. Intersex children are often subjected to medically unnecessary interventions that cause lifelong pain and trauma. Lesbian, gay, bi and trans youth are subjected to unethical, harmful and traumatic so-called “conversion therapy”. Young LGBTIQ+ people who also face discrimination based on their race, ethnicity, gender, disabilities, religion and migration status are disproportionately affected by exclusion, discrimination and violence.

In a number of countries, LGBTIQ+ youth face censorship both when they seek information and when they speak about their issues, online or offline. In some contexts, discriminatory laws criminalize same-sex relations as well as trans people. Those who speak out and demand equality sometimes face imprisonment, hate speech, violence—even killings.

With great courage and resilience, young LGBTIQ+ people are leading change and standing up for a future that is safe, respectful, empowering and celebrates the beautiful diversity of humankind. A world where each and every one of us is free to be who we are and love whom we choose. Together, all of us can make this future a reality—when #LGBTIQ+ #YouthLead, anything is possible!

UNESCO’s International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education (ITGSE) revised edition (2018)[v] is the United Nations’ updated platform for international instruction, and it bills itself as an evidence-informed approach:

Together with UNAIDS, UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, and the WHO, UNESCO completed the extensive technical and political process of updating the “International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education” in January 2018. As a result, the UN has a unified stance on the justification, supporting data, and recommendations for creating and delivering comprehensive sexuality education (CSE).

The updated guidance expands upon the original guidance and incorporates updates and enhancements based on fresh research and verified best practices from around the world. The revision process was influenced and steered by user surveys and structured consultations with experts from a wide range of fields and interest groups.

The updated Guidance is a convenient and very important instrument to move closer to a tipping point for the widespread use of high-quality CSE because of its unified voice, forward-thinking attitude, and focus on significant implementation problems….

It examines frameworks and agreements at the global, regional, and local levels that can be utilized to assist CSE implementation at various levels. The updated Guidance also takes into account CSE’s role in achieving several SDGs, particularly Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being, Goal 4: Quality Education, and Goal 5: Gender Equality.

It all sounds good. So, what is the problem?

First, sex education is no longer just about human reproduction. The new label, Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), is far more expansive and is defined on the Health and Education[vi] section of the UNESCO website:

“Sexuality” is defined as “a core dimension of being human which includes: the understanding of, and relationship to, the human body; emotional attachment and love; sex; gender; gender identity; sexual orientation; sexual intimacy; pleasure and reproduction. Sexuality is complex and includes biological, social, psychological, spiritual, religious, political, legal, historic, ethical and cultural dimensions that evolve over a lifespan.” (International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education, p. 17)

Key values of CSE include:

Transformative: CSE impacts whole cultures and communities, not simply individual learners. It can contribute to the development of a fair and compassionate society by empowering individuals and communities, promoting critical thinking skills and strengthening young people’s sense of citizenship. It empowers young people to take responsibility for their own decisions and behaviours, and how they may affect others. It builds the skills and attitudes that enable young people to treat others with respect, acceptance, tolerance and empathy, regardless of their ethnicity, race, social, economic or immigration status, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics.

CSE is weaponized education on a global level. Its universal curriculum is designed to collapse existing cultures into a singular culture of the planetary Unistate, and indoctrinate students with politicized education according to Marxist collectivist dogma. CSE grooms the children of the world to unite and become activists in preparation for global citizenship in the Unistate.

The deceitful manipulation of language is a weapon of war designed to dupe parents into accepting Comprehensive Sexuality Education as equivalent to the familiar and accepted Sex Education. There is no equivalence. Comprehensive Sexuality Education is a colossal deception that presents lessons in pornography as equal to lessons in human reproduction.

We can no longer trust American schools to teach basic foundational knowledge, or to support American Judeo-Christian values. We are the generation of parents and grandparents who must end the amoral, anti-American, anti-reality indoctrination in American schools. We must read what our children are reading, and see what our children are seeing. We must bring the offensive materials to our local school board meetings and read them into the record.

We the People must exercise our power by recognizing that political power begins locally. It is the foundation of community organizing. Now is the time to organize our community of parents and grandparents across America to oppose existing local school boards. We must run for election to our school boards. We must stand and unapologetically voice our objections at school board meetings, demand accountability, and remove the anti-American ideologues from power. We must protect the children.

