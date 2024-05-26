Donald Trump Was Booed at the Libertarian Convention

At the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, D.C., former President Donald Trump faced a hostile reception as he sought the party’s presidential nomination. Despite offering to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht and proposing to include libertarians in his cabinet, Trump was met with boos and heckling from the audience.

Donald Trump had the courage and the will to attend the Libertarian Convention. He was booed along with shouts, chanting “End the Fed.”

Trump’s speech gets drowned out by chants of “HYPOCRITE!” pic.twitter.com/8qEwK9JLl3 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 26, 2024

Good Speech by Libertarian David Smith

Libertarian David Smith gave a speech to the groups present, Trump supporters, and Libertarians. He told the Libertarians they’re not college-level sissies and should be respectful by not booing. Mr. Smith said we can handle ideas we disagree with. Smith also explained what they stand for, including no wars and no intervention in Israel or Ukraine. He then told them that Donald Trump, as President, was framed by his own deep state and those people deserve to be in jail. It is a crime against our nation that intelligence agencies framed the sitting Commander-in-Chief, and not one of them has paid for that. And that is unacceptable, he said.

They believe in America First. They don’t want any more 20 year wars. We are $34 trillion in debt.

My remarks before Trump spoke at the Libertarian National Convention pic.twitter.com/lyc7gNp2R4 — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) May 26, 2024

They booed loudest when he told them they should vote for him. He promised to put a Libertarian in his Cabinet and several in senior posts and then said, “Or you can go as you’re going and get your 3%.”

Mr. Trump said much of his record is Libertarian. He mentioned his tax reductions, claiming the best economy the US has had. The former President said he ditched tax regulations, so there was little inflation, salaries rose, and mortgage rates were low.

Energy independence propelled economic growth, he said.

The audience was loud and raucous. They want a lot more than Donald Trump is offering, but it is hard to believe they want any of what Joe Biden offers. Their candidate will get 3%, and right now, we face Armageddon. They might go for Trump.

Trump was undeterred by the booing and just spoke loudly.

The full speech:

