Bevelyn Beatty talks about her arrest for vandalizing de Blasio’s ‘mural’

The ladies went back to Mayor de Blasio’s, aka Warren Wilhelm’s, BLM lettering in front of the Trump Tower. They felt honor-bound to “destroy the works of the devil,” which is how they viewed the BLM mural [graffiti].

BLM is a communist organization. Their work is the work of the devil. She’s right.

Preacher Beatty had nothing but high praise for the police who she said agree with her 100%. They were wonderful to her and another who was arrested. The police even fed them.

While people are dying in the hood, Mayor de Blasio put 28 officers on the BLM ‘mural’ [lettering], preacher Beatty said.

A black officer gave her that information and told her it bothers him that black people are being used by this mayor.

De Blasio’s pushing communism, literally. Wake up, people.

Watch:

I never get bored watching this: