Speaker Pelosi strongly backs the ‘kidnapped’ ‘demonstrators’ of Portland

For days hashtags trended on Twitter like ‘Fedkidnappings’ in Portland. They were referencing arrests by US Marshalls who used unmarked cars to avoid assaults. Speaker Pelosi got involved and trashed President Trump in Tweets on Friday and Saturday. She claimed President Trump deployed “unidentified stormtroopers.” The strong suggestion of course is that President Trump and the US Marshalls are Nazis.

She is backing Marxist thugs who have rioted every night for the past 50 nights. The media calls them ‘demonstrators’ or ‘protesters.’ The police do too.

Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti. These are not the actions of a democratic republic.@DHSgov’s actions in Portland undermine its mission. Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

First Amendment speech should never be met with one-sided violence from federal agents acting as Trump’s secret police, especially when unidentified. This is disgraceful behavior we would expect from a banana republic — not the government of the United States. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

Many on social media condemned the Speaker and the ridiculous propaganda put out by the very communists fomenting rebellion in Portland.

Speaker Pelosi is backing these violent people, encouraging them.

WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE KIDNAPPED

Meanwhile, the Portland rioters claim the citizens are grabbed off the streets by agents in unmarked cars as if they were “kidnapped.”

“Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday. “Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off.”

“The tactic appears to be another escalation in federal force deployed on Portland city streets, as federal officials and President Donald Trump have said they plan to ‘quell’ nightly protests outside the federal courthouse and Multnomah County Justice Center that has lasted for more than six weeks,” OPB added. “Federal officers have charged at least 13 people with crimes related to the protests so far, while others have been arrested and released.”

Good! Take them away.

If that is supposed to be a bad thing, I doubt they will get much sympathy.

The Washington Post explained the process one “kidnapped” man went through,. He was briefly detained and released.

“He was detained and searched,” The Post said. “One man asked him if he had any weapons; he did not. They drove him to the federal courthouse and placed him in a holding cell.”

“Two officers eventually returned to read his Miranda rights and ask if he would waive those rights to answer a few questions; he did not,” The Post added. “And almost as suddenly as they had grabbed him off the street, the men let him go.”

Democrats led by Speaker Pelosi are supporting violent anarcho-communists. The rioters are self-described members of BLM and Antifa and numerous offshoots and all have the same purpose — destroy the United States. They don’t hide their intentions. This is what they are saying.

As President Trump explained, he is trying to help Portland, not hurt it.

We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2020