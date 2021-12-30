The Vax & the Death of ‘to Each His Own’ (AUDIO DEBATE) by Karen Kataline Mike Rosen was kind enough to invite me on the radio to discuss my article, Longtime talk show host goes Authoritarian which took issue with his article (link included) on vaccines and vaccine mandates.

Heated disagreements like these continue between friends and family across America right now. This one is between two professed conservatives. (AUDIO BELOW)

Mike has often characterized himself as “Spock-like” in his attitude, taking a more dispassionate rather than overly emotional approach to the issues of the day.

I on the other hand, admit that at times, I can be quite passionate and certainly emotional on the radio, especially when it concerns issues of individual liberty and the attack on our fundamental freedoms which is where we find ourselves today.

After this discussion, I began to wonder if Rosen wasn’t more emotional on this issue than he professes. He shows a strange, out-of-character animosity toward those who have refused the vaccine, going so far as to characterize them all as making that decision only because Biden and/or Leftist governments are telling (No Mike, forcing) them to take it.

Here’s a news flash: Millions are watching serious cases of medical damage and even death grow and very little efficacy for these still experimental vaccines. If they work so well, why are they pushing booster after booster? Why are the most outbreaks clearly among the vaxxed?

Vax zealots have now had to admit that the purpose for all this force is that symptoms will be less severe. Really? Former health nuts were more careful about their tap water but now, they dutifully line up to take jab after jab.

We are to believe that there’s nothing suspicious about the growing body of knowledge being suppressed or ignored about the dangers of these vaccines just as organized bullying and intimidation tactics continue and are even ramped up against those who refuse!

The argument for the use of force depends on the ridiculous and fraudulent claim that the unvaxxed are a threat to the vaxxed. If one gets past that preposterous notion, why would the vaxxed continue such fear and animosity toward the un-vaxxed?

Through the years, Rosen has rightfully pointed out that in a free society, 100% agreement is hardly a goal. Yet here, he seems to be saying that approximately 80 million people deserve the discrimination they get if they don’t comply. Huh?

We don’t demean those who refuse chemotherapy and I’m fairly sure most would oppose any government that would force it on patients “for their own good,” so why such anger at those who have said no? Didn’t we once revere the Patient’s Bill of Rights?

The deadliest virus right now is the one that is essential for socialism/communism to take hold, and it’s spreading rapidly. The crushing of dissent.

Full-scale media propaganda is being used to play on the emotions and constantly push fear and contempt for “Refusniks.” That makes the growing persecution and punishment of them more palatable to the public. We hope it won’t work.

It does appear to be working to some extent in Rosen’s case, whose article laid the responsibility for that persecution on the victims themselves. If they would just comply, they wouldn’t be inconvenienced.

Communist regimes begin with just that sort of emotional blackmail and they never stop with one group of scapegoats.

AUDIO: Mike Rosen fills in for Mandy Connell, 850KOA, Denver 12/28/21. Debate begins at 36:19

