Ron Paul calls for President to fire “fraud” Dr. Fauci over the “big hoax”

Former Rep. Ron Paul wants the President to fire “fraud” Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“He should be fired, but if you don’t do it in the literal sense, the people have to fire him,” Paul said. “They have to fire him by saying ‘he’s a fraud.’”

Paul believes Fauci wants “total control” over the American people.

“The plan that they have is when things are getting back to normal, people can return to their work, and they do things and go to the golf course if they get a stamp of approval,” Paul said. “Your liberties are there if you get a proper stamp from the government.”

“It’s an excuse to have total control over the people,” Paul continued.

God, I hope not, but some of the things they are doing make one wonder. Like closing all the golf courses. Why? Arresting a man for surfing alone in Malibu, why?

Paul called it a “big hoax.”

Ron Paul’s son, Senator Rand Paul just recovered from coronavirus.

One thing that strikes me is the left claims social distancing is working great — without any evidence — but we can’t use a drug that is helping people and which is approved for other viruses because we don’t have any evidence.

