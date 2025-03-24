Beware AI: Leaked Audio of JD Vance Trashing Elon Is an AI-Fake

A fake audio of JD Vance ripping into Elon Musk is making the rounds on social media.

Democrats have no bottom in the Democrat campaign to restore their power. Now, they are using AI to fabricate nasty audio. You can tell it’s AI, but eventually, you won’t be able to.

Lead Stories, a left-wing fact checker, admitted it’s AI. “Several AI detection tools and Vance’s Communication’s director say the audio is fake. The TikTok video where the audio seems to have originated from misspelled Vance’s name as “Vence,” Lead Stories reports.

Another giveaway is the operatives using the audio are putting the same criticisms on the link:

This leaked audio of JD Vance shading Elon Musk is funny for two reasons: Vance’s jealousy of Trump paying more attention to Elon is peak beta energy. Neither Vance nor Elon need each other’s help looking stupid.

They are all writing the same comments. They are the ones who got the memo.


