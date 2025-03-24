Bill Maher Will Meet with Donald Trump Over Dinner

After Kid Rock made arrangements, Trump hater Bill Maher will meet with Maher-zinger Donald Trump at the White House.

“Kid Rock was here a couple of weeks ago, and Maher told fellow comedian Andrew Schultz on his podcast, Club Random, ‘I want you to meet Trump.’ He said, ‘I’m gonna take you to the White House.’ So now we’re gonna do that.”

Schultz said you both can meet because “you’re not p*ssies.”

Maher said, “And there will be lots of people on the left who will be like, ‘How dare you talk to this man.’ It’s like f— you, I’m not playing this game that you mean girls play. Oh, you know what? You can’t sit at my lunch table because I’m just not talking to you.’ Not talking to you? You lost the election. Who the f— do you think you have to talk to?”

Watch:

Bill Maher Says He’s Going to the White House to Meet President Trump “There will be lots of people on the left who will be like, how dare you talk to this man. I was like, f**k you … You lost the election. Who the f**k do you think you have to talk to?” pic.twitter.com/WltnYVKzp2 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 23, 2025

Maher makes sense periodically, and his clips make the rounds, but it’s not because he’s changed his mind or left the progressive Democrat Party; he’s trying to help them win.

Laura Loomer feels it’s a “slap in the face” to Magas. She has a $150 million lawsuit against Maher. Loomer believes “nothing good” will come from it.

She could be right, but people who meet Trump and actually talk with him find him to be a nice person.

Kid Rock explains his thinking:

.@kidrock tells me his plan to start to unite our country again. “At the end of the month I’m taking Bill Maher to the White House for dinner.” pic.twitter.com/aM6ea8k4LN — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 7, 2025

Bill Maher is an obnoxious Progressive and won’t change, and Donald Trump would never turn down Kid Rock. It’s probably all a no-never-mind. What do readers think?

