Judge Boasberg Rules Against Trump Again

By
M Dowling
-
2
39

Judge Boasberg refuses to rescind his restraining order, saying the Venezuelans marked for deportation under the Alien Enemies Act are likely to win — because they are entitled to individual hearings and due process.

Boasberg is the new Judge Merchan, trying to push the administration into a contempt trap.

Mike Davis said the DC court is not the proper court, even if what he said is true.

Oral arguments to appeal are at 1:30 pm.

At the same time, the Trump administration is seeking a stay of the order to reinstate termination of probationary officers.


