Judge Boasberg Rules Against Trump Again

Judge Boasberg refuses to rescind his restraining order, saying the Venezuelans marked for deportation under the Alien Enemies Act are likely to win — because they are entitled to individual hearings and due process.

Boasberg is the new Judge Merchan, trying to push the administration into a contempt trap.

Mike Davis said the DC court is not the proper court, even if what he said is true.

Oral arguments to appeal are at 1:30 pm.

Here is the fatal flaw with DC Obama Judge Jeb Boasberg’s order: Even if these designated foreign terrorists are entitled to individual court review before their deportation, which is disputed, the DC court is not the proper court. Judge Boasberg did not, and does not, have the… https://t.co/8NzQipqVHd — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) March 24, 2025

At the same time, the Trump administration is seeking a stay of the order to reinstate termination of probationary officers.

