Beware Courier Newsroom’s Fake News in Swing States

COURIER Newsroom bills itself as a pro-democracy news network that builds a more informed, engaged, and representative America by reaching audiences where they are online with factual, values-driven news and analysis.

It concentrates on social media.

It turns out that it’s fake news for Facebook and other platforms. It’s run by leftist operative Tara McGowan’s organization that pushes Democratic talking points under the guise of local “news” outlets.

It promotes Kamala Harris and trashes Donald Trump. The Courier “Newsroom” is one big advertisement for the far-left Democrats.

Beacon Exposé

The Courier Newsroom spent $9 million on Facebook ads, which is not something newsrooms are supposed to do.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, it is a sizable sum in the digital ad game, where a few hundred dollars is enough to place a spot that garners thousands of impressions. And while Future Forward does run digital ads, it has spent $4.8 million on such spots in the last 90 days, roughly half as much as Courier.

The Beacon writes that the Courier’s ad blitz also reflects the advantages the group receives by presenting itself as a nonpartisan news entity.

They target swing states, pretending they’re reporting the news.

Beacon states that when Courier runs a Facebook ad, it does so through one of its 11 “local news” outlets. The Facebook pages for those outlets are labeled “Media/news company,” rather than “Political Organization.” They’re also designed to appear nonpartisan.

The Facebook page for The Keystone, Courier’s Pennsylvania site, features a map of the state emblazoned with its official flower. Its bio reads, “Pennsylvania news by and for the people of Pennsylvania.” And unlike Future Forward, Courier is not subject to the FEC’s donor disclosure laws, Beacon says.

At the same time, its “news” is little more than political advertising—in this case, positive messaging about Democrats—with some window dressing to make it look like objective reporting and, therefore, gain credibility in the eyes of voters.