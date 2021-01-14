Beware of False Flag Rallies

My gut is telling me we are being framed with fake rallies. And now our leaders have no platform to warn or speak out against these…

Please spread the word that these are not us. I don’t know how else to stop this.

+++Through this post, I have received a couple of messages that state that these are Libertarian Rallies. I am not saying I do not believe the claims, but since this is a REPUBLIC, use your judgment as you will with this information. Still seems like potentially bad optics to me, so I am keeping the post up.

EDIT: We have a couple of contributors who have created posters that are FAR better than my MSPaint Version: