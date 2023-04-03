Beware the Fake Leftist Websites That Have Begun to Pop Up

The Daily Caller called out yet another fake news website of the Left called American Independent Media (AIM). The AIM site masquerades as a legitimate news website, but is a partisan opinion site funded by leftist dark money and has Democrat party ties.

They currently use the site to attack a conservative judge candidate Dan Kelly as the high-stakes Wisconsin state Supreme Court election approaches.

American Independent Media paid for Facebook advertising for two articles critical of Kelly within its “project” website, The Wisconsin Independent.

“It’s not scandalous when partisan operatives and PACs work to boost their party’s candidates and hurt the other party’s candidates. But it is scandalous when those partisans pretend to be ‘news’ sites,” Capital Research Center President Scott Walter told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

As things go, how many newspapers are legitimate and not biased-left? I happened to land on their site when I was looking for a conservative website called, Accuracy in Media (AIM.org). It took me about three seconds to realize it was a propaganda site.

They come up under the title “American Independent,” but it’s odd that they are using AIM since conservatives already use it.

It is very unethical, and it’s another creepy David Brock creation. Brock has served as a soulless fundraiser for George Soros.

So, beware, the Left believes firmly in doing this sort of thing, and they have a lot of money. Expect to see more of these sites.

Facts First USA, Media Matters, the American Bridge 21st Century PAC are all tied to American Independent. To be fair, the Right has them too, but they are rare.

