Biased NY AG adds ‘criminal capacity’ to Trump Organization probe

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The New York State Attorney General Letitia James said they are investigating the Trump Organization as a criminal matter. This should be no surprise. She is the Lavrentiy Beria of New York. She’s joined up with the other corrupt New Yorker, Cy Vance, the Manhattan DA.

If only they looked into the crooked Clinton Foundation with half of the energy they put into probing Trump and his properties.

Let me guess, this will explode just in time for the 2022 elections.


