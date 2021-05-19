No one likes Kamala Harris much



















The Atlantic put up a descriptive piece of the shaky qualifications of the very unpopular Kamala Harris.

The article makes it clear that Kamala Harris can’t come through in public:

Critics of Harris see her vice presidency so far as a collection of unconnected set pieces. Harris arrives somewhere with the plane and the motorcade and the Secret Service agents, makes a few mostly bland statements, then tells whomever she’s meeting with about how she’s going to bring their stories back to Washington. Then she’s quickly out of sight again. . .

Her public relations skills are quite special. Harris appears to keep an “enemies list” of journalists who don’t say things she wants to hear:

The vice president and her team tend to dismiss reporters. Trying to get her to take a few questions after events is treated as an act of impish aggression. And Harris herself tracks political players and reporters whom she thinks don’t fully understand her or appreciate her life experience. . . She particularly doesn’t like the word cautious, and aides look out for synonyms too. Careful, guarded, and hesitant don’t go over well. But she continues to retreat behind talking points and platitudes in public, and declines many interview requests and opportunities to speak for herself (including for this article). At times, she comes off as so uninteresting that television producers have started to wonder whether spending thousands of dollars to send people on trips with her is worthwhile, given how little usable material they get out of it.

This next paragraph won’t surprise anyone. Her history is her prologue. She is mean to employees:

Harris has been an elected official for 18 years straight, but she has only a few senior aides on staff who have worked for her for more than a few months. Turf battles have been a recurring feature of Harris offices over the years, but her newest circle believes it is finally getting her on track after years of past staffers not serving her well. Some have been surprised at how much work there is to be done, whether that’s briefing her on certain policy issues or helping her improve her sparring-with-journalists skills.

It has nothing to do with turf, only how unlikeable she is.

Here she is cackling inappropriately:

WATCH: 'That was very weird' – Swearing in three new Democratic senators, Vice President Kamala Harris laughs after referring to herself in the third person as the resigned senator from California https://t.co/a73wjd0xAe pic.twitter.com/dzYmOz92b8 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 24, 2021

