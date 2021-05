This video message is a blistering indictment of Rep. Rashida Tlaib by an Israeli Arab who is suffering with the rest of the Israelis as Hamas lobs thousands of bombs into Israel.

From an Arab to an Arab I have a special message to congresswoman @RashidaTlaib.

Watch 🎥 pic.twitter.com/9QrXS82ONk — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) May 15, 2021

