Biden About to Announce $500M to Ukraine as LA Burns

As California burns in a disastrous fire, Joe Biden is about to announce another $500 million to Ukraine. Biden sent $6 billion at the very end of December, most of which goes to pay their government workers and bureaucrats. We pay for everything in Ukraine. When discussing making a country a US state, perhaps you should talk about Ukraine.

The courageous emergency workers need to be praised for the outstanding job they do at great risk to their own lives.

Joe Biden is set to announce ANOTHER $500 MILLION to Ukraine while Los Angeles, California looks like this. You don’t hate the Biden regime enough. pic.twitter.com/WtBpe6aLdj — Steve (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 8, 2025

Biden’s not doing much, but he is busy sending money to Ukraine. He is in California to dedicate a monument and will visit a firehouse while there. KTLA reported that his entourage in interfering with firefighting.

I am being frequently briefed on the wildfires in west Los Angeles. My team and I are in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire. Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire… — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2025

Obama-Clinton partisan is blaming Trump for allegedly justifiably criticizing woke Gov. Newsom when he is only the President-Elect and can’t do a thing. The administration is reportedly handling the fire very poorly.

Everyone in LA is terrified right now and trying to figure out what to do, where to go, and how to keep their kids safe from fire and smoke. Our president-elect’s response is to launch another stupid political attack and pretend that the governor can stop the Santa Ana Winds. https://t.co/AYdXdaqhGF — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 8, 2025

AI claims No, California’s reservoirs are not full, but they are in much better shape than they were in previous years:

As of January 31, 2025, California’s reservoirs are at 69.2% of capacity, with 19,926 kafs of current storage and 28,775 kafs of total capacity.

California’s reservoirs currently account for 122% of its historical average storage.

California’s reservoirs are in better shape than they were during the last drought in 2022, when they were 68% of average.

CAL MATTERS SUGGEST PROBLEMS

