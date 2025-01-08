Biden About to Announce $500M to Ukraine as LA Burns

By
M Dowling
-
1
20

As California burns in a disastrous fire, Joe Biden is about to announce another $500 million to Ukraine. Biden sent $6 billion at the very end of December, most of which goes to pay their government workers and bureaucrats. We pay for everything in Ukraine. When discussing making a country a US state, perhaps you should talk about Ukraine.

The courageous emergency workers need to be praised for the outstanding job they do at great risk to their own lives.

Biden’s not doing much, but he is busy sending money to Ukraine. He is in California to dedicate a monument and will visit a firehouse while there. KTLA reported that his entourage in interfering with firefighting.

Obama-Clinton partisan is blaming Trump for allegedly justifiably criticizing woke Gov. Newsom when he is only the President-Elect and can’t do a thing. The administration is reportedly handling the fire very poorly.

AI claims No, California’s reservoirs are not full, but they are in much better shape than they were in previous years:

As of January 31, 2025, California’s reservoirs are at 69.2% of capacity, with 19,926 kafs of current storage and 28,775 kafs of total capacity.

California’s reservoirs currently account for 122% of its historical average storage.

California’s reservoirs are in better shape than they were during the last drought in 2022, when they were 68% of average.

CAL MATTERS SUGGEST PROBLEMS


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz