Can’t Blame This on Climate Change: Firefighters Run Out of Water

As James Woods’ house burned to the ground, he mentioned that California Democrats did not fill the water reservoirs, and the mayor cut funding to the firefighters. Also, they are focusing on DEI instead of keeping the infrastructure where it needs to be. Now, we are told the firefighters are running out of water. The hydrants are running dry.

People are left to die? That is what some are saying. If true, someone needs to pay for that.

“The hydrants are down,” one firefighter said over the radio, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Water supply just dropped,” another added.

The Department of Water and Power confirmed reports of hydrants being empty without giving numbers. They’re working on it.

The Hydrants Shouldn’t Run Dry

Billionaire LA developer Rick Caruso, a former commissioner of the city’s water board, said he noticed the dry hydrants while several homes near his glamorous Palisades Village shopping center were “fully engulfed” in flames.

“There’s no water in the fire hydrants,” Caruso told the LA paper.

wildfire

“The firefighters are there, and there’s nothing they can do — we’ve got neighborhoods burning, homes burning, and businesses burning. … It should never happen.”

Caruso said the problem stems from the reservoirs that feed the neighborhood’s hydrants.

A spokesperson for the Department of Water and Power said crews were working in the neighborhood “to ensure the availability of water supplies.”

By 3 a.m. Wednesday, all fire hydrants in the Palisades area “went dry,” said Janisse Quiñones, chief executive and chief engineer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the city’s utility.

“We had a tremendous demand on our system in the Palisades. We pushed the system to the extreme,” Quiñones said Wednesday morning. “Four times the normal demand was seen for 15 hours straight, which lowered our water pressure.”

Quinones said the tanks were filled before the fire.

In November, the lack of water from hydrants hurt the effort to combat the Mountain fire in Ventura County when two water pumps became inactive, slowing the process of delivering hillside water.

They didn’t learn much about keeping them filled.

The Infrastructure Is Poor

Caruso, who also ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2022, contended that the challenges were avoidable.

“This is a window into a systemic problem of the city — not only of mismanagement, but our infrastructure is old,” Caruso said.

The Palisades reservoirs do need work. California wastes money on the wrong things because it’s a one-party state.

The most important task ahead is not to be bitter, but… pic.twitter.com/ATS81VGj1w — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

DEI is a racist, wasteful agenda.

Priorities stated in her bio below. Refilling the water reservoirs would have been a welcome priority, too, but I guess she had too much on her plate promoting diversity. pic.twitter.com/7GXgBR3RO2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

It is a real tragedy:

#BREAKING: THEY CANCELLED FIRE INSURANCE ON HOMEOWNERS AND THEN SHUT OFF THE WATER ⚠️MASSIVE cancellations of homeowners fire coverage policies by insurance companies only weeks before the Palisades fire in SoCal. ⚠️“One of the major insurances companies canceled all the… pic.twitter.com/s6Adm4FePc — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) January 8, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email