Biden Admin: “Borders Should Be Inviolate…Sovereignty Should Be Respected”

The Biden administration cares deeply about nations’ borders, just not ours. They will even go to war to protect a nation that doesn’t affect our national interests.

“Why should Americans care about what’s happening in Ukraine?” CNN anchor John Berman asked Jonathan Finer, a National Security Adviser.

“Because it goes to a very fundamental principle of all nations, which is that our borders should be inviolate, that our sovereignty should be respected. If the international system is to mean anything, it should mean no country can change another country’s borders or affect another country’s government by force, and Russia by amassing all the troops on Ukraine’s border is calling into question those very basic principles.

“They’re also, from the perspective of the United States and our allies unsettling our allies because Ukraine is on the border of several NATO allies…and our alliance commitments are sacred. The president has made that clear,” he added.

This is so bizarre. Roughly two million people came illegally last year, not counting the endless parade of foreign sneaks who weren’t caught. But you see Finer was careful to say borders shouldn’t be violated BY FORCE. The Biden administration doesn’t consider the invasion at our border BY FORCE even though the majority of Americans don’t want it.

On another note, an announcement was made today that NATO will determine troop deployment and maneuvers over Ukraine. The European nations met WITHOUT Biden.

Meanwhile, cartels of pushing sex trafficking, particularly of children, and drugs, killing Americans and Democrats DO NOT CARE A BIT.

Watch:

h/t Zigmont

Related