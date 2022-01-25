Biden Tells Doocy Calling Him a “Stupid Son of a B*tch” Wasn’t Personal

Joe Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” yesterday after he asked if he’d answer a question on inflation. It went viral. Biden called journalist Peter Doocy to “clear the air’’.

Allegedly, Biden made the comment on a hot mic and didn’t realize it was a live mic. That is hard to believe since he was hanging over the mic and muttered it loud enough. You can decide when you look at the video (below). Joe’s nasty and he looked like he meant it to be heard. Can you imagine what he says in private about people he disagrees with?

Mr. Doocy, 34, told Hannity last night that Biden had phoned his cell later last night to apologize and ‘’clear the air.”

“After years of clips of the president and I kind of mixing it up on the campaign trail and during the transition here at The White House, within about an hour of that exchange, he called my cell phone and he just said, “It is nothing personal, pal.”

It’s nothing personal? What a jerk. Talk about stupid.

“And we went back and forth, and we were talking about moving forward and I made sure to tell him that I’m always going to try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking.

“And he said, “You’ve got to.

“And that is the quote from the president, so I will keep doing it”.

This is the clip:

Biden: What a stupid son of a bitch pic.twitter.com/K8H74Vfv8m — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2022

