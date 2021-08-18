Biden admin CANNOT ensure safe passage for stranded Americans in Afghanistan

















JUST IN – Biden’s State Department moved to cancel a State Department program aimed at providing swift and safe evacuations of Americans out of crisis zones just months prior to the fall of Kabul , according to a new report . Now, they cannot provide safe passage.

Generals Mark Milley and Lloyd Austin, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defense Secretary respectively, have no plan for the evacuation of up to 40,000 Americans and allies who helped America. They don’t even know where they are.

Ben Shapiro writes, “1948: America airlifts supplies to West Berlin in order to ensure it remains free, in defiance of the Soviet Union. 2021: America says it can’t give Americans rides to the Kabul airport, in surrender to a ragtag band of Stone Age barbarians.”

When you thought it couldn’t get worse, the Biden Administration says they c an’t rescue Americans and get them to the Kabul airport. They can’t guarantee Americans a safe way home. They aren’t even prioritizing Americans for evacuation.

A reporter asked Austin if all he had was diplomacy with the Taliban. The question stunned him.

They are abandoning American civilians and allies:

BREAKING NEWS 🚨: State Department insists they can not ensure the safe passage of American civilians to Kabul Airport. pic.twitter.com/p9SF8SmCX8 — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 18, 2021

This is their plan:

BREAKING: State Department tells Americans in Afghanistan it “cannot ensure safe passage” to Kabul airport for evacuation flights pic.twitter.com/VIXAAbPPtM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2021

This is the utter chaos at the Kabul — Hamid Karzai International – Airport:

This is the scene at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul pic.twitter.com/zCrfszWTBx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2021

The situation outside the airport is disastrous:

Americans are trying to get into the airport and can’t. Where is the help???

Americans are trying to enter Kabul airport. Horrifying. The video was sent to a CBS News correspondent by an American who’s trapped and unable to get in. pic.twitter.com/rUlKcbapO5 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 18, 2021

