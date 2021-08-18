US can’t rescue large numbers, will evacuate until the clock runs out or they run out of capability

















Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says this evacuation will go on “ until the clock runs out or we run out of capability.” How could we run out of capability against a ragtag bunch of thugs? Why is there a clock? They are going to leave tens of thousands to torture and death?

They also admitted that the U.S. does not have the ability to rescue “large numbers of people” beyond the confines of the airport.

“The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid Karzai International Airport,” the embassy wrote in a security alert issued Wednesday, noting that “the security situation in Kabul continues to change quickly, including at the airport.”

They had Bagram. Not one used an ounce of foresight.

“We don’t have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of people,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday during a Pentagon briefing, defending the military’s decision to focus on securing the airport.

“We’re going to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we’re going to get everyone that we can possibly evacuate evacuated. And I’ll do that as long as we possibly can until the clock runs out or we run out of capability.”

The U.S is attempting to evacuate more than 10,000 American citizens still in Afghanistan. This is while more than 80,000 Afghans, including those who assisted the U.S. military and their families, are awaiting approval to escape

“Please be advised that a significant number of individuals have registered and space on these flights is available on a first-come, first-serve basis,” the embassy wrote Wednesday.

According to a new report, the Biden administration canceled a program created by the Trump administration to evacuate eligible Afghans and Americans. only months before the fall of Kabul.

The “Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau” – which was designed to handle medical, diplomatic, and logistical support concerning Americans overseas was paused by Anthony Blinken’s State Department earlier this year. Notification was officially signed just months before the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan

Evacuations will continue “until the clock runs out or we run out of capability,” says @SecDef. pic.twitter.com/pDxqotags8 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 18, 2021

… DoD’s pathetic mistakes aside – bureaucrats couldn’t approve our allies’ visas in time & no leader in our Govt was competent to figure it out. So much to fix. But if this doesn’t call for civil service reform and accountability and an overhaul of Govt, I don’t know what does. — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) August 16, 2021

