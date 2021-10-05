Biden admin considering vaccine passports for all interstate commerce

















On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) joined Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), and Mike Lee (R-Utah) to introduce the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering enforcing vaccine mandates for businesses engaging in interstate commerce. They recently stated they are also looking at passports for anyone traveling from state to state.

If this is true, the administration is obviously a communist administration.

Diane Feinstein, Senator in California, and New York House of Representatives Democrat Ritchie Torres recently introduced legislation to the Senate that will require all users of domestic air travel in the United States to show their vaccine status paperwork before boarding flights.

According to Vision Times: the Feinstein-Torres bill requires all passengers on domestic airline flights to be fully vaccinated or recently recovered from COV.

In the 7-page text of the bill, dubbed the U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act, the law, if enacted, will require the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Federal Aviation Administration to “develop national vaccination verification standards and procedures”.

It has numerous other requirements, including recent testing. The bill could require people to get vaccinated every six months or more frequently to be considered “fully vaccinated,” according to the way it is written.

Democrats aren’t just talking about air travel. The White House is looking at ANY TRAVEL FROM STATE TO STATE.

In mid-August, the AP dropped the trial balloon:

“…mandating vaccines for interstate travel or changing how the federal government reimburses treatment for those who are unvaccinated and become ill with COVID-19 — have been discussed, the administration worried that they would be too polarizing at this time. An administration official said the interstate travel vaccination requirement was not under consideration at the moment.

“That’s not to say they won’t be implemented in the future, as public opinion continues to shift toward requiring vaccinations as a means to restore normalcy.”

Our police, agency employees, and military would be turned into enforcers.

Once they have the passports in place, they are off and running to end a pandemic that is no longer a pandemic with a 2% death rate.

Feinstein’s bill is currently tabled and Biden is on hold — for now.

But Senators Scott and Johnson want to head it off with the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act.

It would protect the privacy of Americans’ personal health information and prohibit the Department of Transportation and other federal agencies from requiring proof of vaccination or the use of a vaccine passport for such activities. Representative Dan Crenshaw is introducing companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Can it pass anywhere with Democrats in control?

Watch:

Vaccines mandates will have a devastating effect on our economy. Just one reason I’m happy to join @SenRickScott introduce the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act. pic.twitter.com/Ujj5uv7AOK — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 30, 2021

Related















