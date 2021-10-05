Biden’s open borders promotes kidnapping & forced cannibalism

















Relatives of Central American migrants say family members coming to the US illegally are being kidnapped and held for ransom in Mexico. The cartels slaughter migrants whose family doesn’t pay and then make other migrants eat them.

This is what the Biden administration is bringing to the United States. It is happening because the Biden cabal is in bed with cartels. They foster and promote their business. Then the migrants who do get through are mentally traumatized. Who knows what becomes of them.

According to NBC News, Noticias Telemundo Investiga interviewed 32 migrants kidnapped from 2019 to 2021 in Mexico and the U.S. Their relatives had to pay sometimes up to $5,000 in ransom for each migrant to several different cartels and other criminal organizations.

They have often already paid cartels a lot of money to get to the border. Either that or they are indentured to the cartels while living in the US.

Relatives are given a set time to pay and to get the funds. They often have to sell everything.

In captivity, the relatives are fed only once a day and beaten or worse. Any migrant whose family doesn’t pay is killed. The bodies are cut up, cooked, and served to the remaining migrants to erase all traces of the killings. Migrants are forced to eat the “human meat.”

Those migrants whose families did not pay the ransom were murdered in front of the other captives, a kidnap victim told NBC News.

The savages also performed Satanic rituals, making offerings.

“They knelt down. They had images of the devil, of Santa Muerte.” Then these monsters, “made pleas. They made offerings. It was something horrible,” one migrant told NBC News.

Several of the kidnapping survivors shared the same type of stories with Noticias Telemundo Investiga.

George Mason University professor Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera told NBC News the U.S. and Mexico don’t have the fortitude to fight the cartels’ continued kidnappings of migrants and the extortion of their families.

She noted most of the money paid in these extortion attempts is paid from the United States.

“Many of these sums of money, both from human trafficking and from extortion and kidnapping, are laundered not only in Mexico but also in the United States,” Correa-Cabrera said.

We have thousands of cannibal cartel members living in the United States. The cannibalism in their cartel is a ritual to gain membership.

Thank a Democrat.

