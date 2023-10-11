Dr. Paul on the Bombshell Revelation That Will Bring Down Dr. Fauci

Rand Paul has come out with a new book, Deception, the Great COVID Cover Up . In the book, he exposes a bombshell revelation of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s lies and misdirections, which likely cost many lives.

Dr. Paul sat for an interview with Fox Business and explained that he provided evidence that COVID originated from a Wuhan lab leak without question.

Dr. Paul said, “We also have discovered that there was a cover up within our government starting on February 1, 2020. From the very beginning, Anthony Fauci knew he was involved with funding this lab, and he did everything possible – it’s throughout our government – eight different agencies and our government – are covering up their support for this lab in Wuhan. It’s ongoing as we speak, even though we’ve had a unanimous Congress declassify the information.

“I have classified unclassified information that’s being withheld from me to this day, but we have evidence…that they were dishonest, that Anthony Fauci lied in hearings to me, which is a felony punishable by up to five years.

“We now have emails that show him saying that he knew his gain of function, that the virus looked manipulated, and that he was worried that this came from the Wuhan lab on February 1st of 2020.

“Then he spent the last three years saying nothing to see here. We also know that there was a safety committee that should have reviewed this, and we know that Anthony Fauci went around the safety committee. The safety committee set up in place to make sure this wouldn’t happen never saw the Wuhan funding because Anthony Fauci allowed the funding to go around the safety committee. This is a bombshell revelation, and this will eventually bring down Anthony Fauci.

Sen. @RandPaul sends warning shot to Dr. Fauci: “This is a bombshell revelation and this will eventually bring down Anthony Fauci.” pic.twitter.com/anCR4mMFuj — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) October 11, 2023

Related