Biden Admin Has an Illegal Gun Registry of Nearly 1 Billion Gun Records

The ATF admits they have nearly one billion gun records on file. The federal law restricts a government database but the ATF is holding on to these records anyway. Almost 90% of these records are digitized and searchable.

In other words, the ATF has a registry. It is the precursor to gun confiscation.

For example, if they decide to ban semi-automatic guns, they can easily come for our guns as long as they have the registry.

They claim they need these records to catch criminals but admit they have no idea if it has helped in any crimes.

The gun registry is solely aimed at confiscating our guns. This illegal registry must be deleted and the collection of records must stop.

The ATF disclosed to lawmakers that it manages a database of 920,664,765 firearm purchase records, including both digital and hard copy versions of these transactions. When a licensed gun store goes out of business, its private records detailing gun transactions become ATF property and are stored at a federal site in West Virginia. The practice has contributed to the fears of gun advocacy groups and Second Amendment champions in Congress that the federal government is creating a national database of gun owners, which violates longstanding federal statutes.

The fear of an illegal gun registry is well-founded. The Biden administration is again using the ATF to circumvent the law.

Contact your representative.

Watch:





Related