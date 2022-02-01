Canadian Police Ready to Arrest Truckers at Alberta-Montana Border

SWAT teams have sealed off the truckers at the Alberta-Montana border crossing. They no longer consider the blockade lawful and will begin to make arrests. Food deliveries to the truckers are not allowed.

RCMP said the blockade, which started Saturday, was no longer lawful and resources are in place to make arrests and tow away vehicles if they are unable to resolve the conflict in Coutts, Alta.

“These folks have a right to lawful protest,” said Cpl. Curtis Peters. “I’ve encouraged them to return to that and, if that takes place, there will be no need for those enforcement actions.” Some demonstrators told The Canadian Press they have no plans to leave. Peters said about half the number of vehicles that were at the barricade on Sunday, many of which were not part of the protest, had left.

Ezra Levant has hired a lawyer to help the truckers negotiate with police and to de-escalate the situation.

SWAT teams have sealed off the truckers at the Alberta-Montana border crossing. The truckers have agreed to accept Ezra Levant of Rebel News’ offer to crowdfund legal help. Please donate here to offset the cost of hiring legal eagle Chad Williamson: https://t.co/tKMbDm5Jog pic.twitter.com/hjqfSGFSP3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 1, 2022

