Canadian Police Ready to Arrest Truckers at Alberta-Montana Border

By
M Dowling
-
1

SWAT teams have sealed off the truckers at the Alberta-Montana border crossing. They no longer consider the blockade lawful and will begin to make arrests. Food deliveries to the truckers are not allowed.

RCMP said the blockade, which started Saturday, was no longer lawful and resources are in place to make arrests and tow away vehicles if they are unable to resolve the conflict in Coutts, Alta.

Ezra Levant has hired a lawyer to help the truckers negotiate with police and to de-escalate the situation.


