Biden admin is dropping Haitians off at gas stations

















As usual, Joe Biden did nothing today. He has nothing on his schedule. If he cared at all about his position, he would address the many disasters facing the American people. One of those issues is his open border policy.

An arrogant Kamala Harris addressed it stupidly, insulting the intelligence of Americans with a plan to cure Mexico’s and Central America’s ills. When Central America and Mexico become Utopia, they’ll do something about illegal immigration.

Border Patrol is driving the Haitians right from the border to gas stations. Greyhound picks them up at the stations and takes them to a city near you. Many are going to Florida or staying in Texas.

BP gave them a document that gives them 60 days to file for asylum from wherever they are. As it happens, the people here illegally aren’t filing or showing up for appearances.

Watch:

Apparently the Biden administration is just dropping Haitians off at gas stations. pic.twitter.com/dNU3FdWSar — Cypher (@JohnSmi31519546) August 2, 2021

Soon-To-Be Dem Voters

Back in La Joya this morning. This group spent the night out here waiting for the Border Patrol bus to pick them up. pic.twitter.com/pW0FVNIXNd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 2, 2021

Great work and Incredible footage @BillFOXLA – add to it – in the LAST 24hrs, RGV had 3,002 encounters – an increase of 655% comp to FY20… over the weekend (Fri/Sat/Sun) the total was 8,144 https://t.co/RAhtuV677k — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) August 2, 2021

