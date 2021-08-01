US-Mexico border is about to get much worse

Mexico has possibly stopped accepting families who are not from the country, according to a Mexican federal source, prompting an increase in migrants held in detention. It renders Title 42 useless. Title 42 immediately expels migrant families during the pandemic.

Mexico is about to release non-Mexican immigrants who will then flood into the United States. The US must immediately deport them or release them into the US. Biden won’t allow most deportations, which means they will be quickly released.

Currently, illegal aliens are released into the United States without court dates and no one knows where they are. We do know many, including those with COV, are settling in Florida and Texas.

Border Patrol is being pulled off their regular duties of stopping drugs and human trafficking to quickly process illegal aliens for release into the United States.

Almost no one shows up for their court dates.

THE RIDICULOUS HARRIS PLAN TO STUDY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is distracting everyone with an absurd immigration plan of no action with no timeline.

According to TheHill.com, Vice President Harris on Thursday released a bizarre strategy to address the root causes of migration amid a surge in U.S.-Mexico border crossings, [which was obviously caused by overturning Donald Trump’s border security rules].

There is no timeline and there are no specific policy actions.

The 18-page report organizes Harris’s strategy into several pie-in-the-sky pillars, such as addressing economic insecurity and inequality, combating corruption and strengthening democratic governance, and promoting respect for human rights.

This is as Democrats spend us into oblivion, US corruption is rampant, and US corporations are sell-outs to Maoist slavers in China.

The pillars also include addressing violence and crimes committed by criminal gangs and trafficking networks, as well as curbing sexual, gender-based, and domestic violence.

This is as our borders are open and foreign countries are emptying out their prisons so the creeps can migrate here. It’s as Democrats demonize the police and release criminals without bail.

Completely Out of Touch