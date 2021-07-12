Biden admin is sending FEMA and they’re keeping naughty and nice lists

















The Biden administration is sending around door-to-door vaccine pushers, and in addition, White House-coordinated FEMA “surge teams” are being assembled to reinforce local efforts on the ground.

“These efforts [by FEMA] include providing expert support from the CDC on outbreak investigations; working with local health officials on getting more treatments for people with COVID; and helping states increase vaccine confidence, answer questions and expand access to vaccinations and testing,” he said at a news briefing.

The administration is so stupid that they think the answer to distrust of the government after repeated lies is to send more government. And FEMA no less! Yeah, that’ll work.

They are allowed to solicit, according to the helpful hints.

You will be unhappy to know that they will also keep a list of the good and bad people.

One of the hints reads:

Report on your work! Be sure to fill out the Doorknocking Spreadsheet with the counts of who still needs a vaccine, who is already vaccinated, who needs more info, etc . This is important information that the Health Department is relying on!

People are reporting that the drug pushers are coming back a week later.

What a waste of money.

The more they do this CCP-style thing, the more suspicious they appear. Are they trying to terrorize people into thinking it’s worse than it is?

Check it out and find the link here (They can’t even write in decent English and we have to trust them?):

They planned it three months ago, by the way.

This is insane. They have federal employees banging on our doors and keeping lists. Expect this for guns too.

Meanwhile, detention centers are seeing a surge in COVID as sick illegal aliens are allowed to freely travel the country.

These people are seriously insane.

COVID-19 vaccines do not violate the World War II-era Nuremberg Code, according to fact-checkers *** Well that’s settled — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 10, 2021

I no sooner mentioned guns when I saw this:

REP CAWTHORN SAYS BIDEN’S DOOR TO DOOR MECHANISM CAN BE USED TO CONFISCATE GUNSpic.twitter.com/i0raMuGrs3 — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 10, 2021

