Kamala says farmers, rural people can’t get IDs

















Democrats think black people are too stupid to get photo IDs even though they all have them. Biden has said they can’t get IDs.

Now Kamala Harris claims farmers and other rural people can’t get photo IDS. It’s “almost impossible” for them to get photo IDs she said.

Wow, so they drive around without driver’s licenses?

Not only are these people insulting black people, farmers and people in flyover country, these elitists are insulting the entire country’s intelligence.

It only proves they’re arrogant elitists and liars when they make statements like this.

Kamala Harris absurdly says it’s “almost impossible” for rural Americans to photocopy their ID pic.twitter.com/J94IuGBFLv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2021

Related















