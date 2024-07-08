Radio Host Who Exposed Biden’s Scripted Questions Is Fired

WURD radio in Philadelphia, the only black-owned talk radio station in Pennsylvania, fired the host who revealed that Joe Biden gave her eight questions to choose from when she interviewed him. It’s hard to call it an interview. It’s like watching him read off the teleprompter.

According to WURD, the radio host of “The Source,” Andrea Lawful-Sanders, was fired for accepting scripted questions from the White House. She used the questions in the interview with Joe Biden.

The station said in a news release:

“On July 3, the first post-debate interview with President Joe Biden was arranged and negotiated independently by WURD Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders without knowledge, consultation, or collaboration with WURD management. The interview featured pre-determined questions provided by the White House, which violates our practice of remaining an independent media outlet accountable to our listeners. As a result, Ms. Lawful-Sanders and WURD Radio have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.”

No one believes that. People think she lost her job because she revealed the truth.

They claim they are not a mouthpiece for Biden:

This practice of de-legitimizing Black voices continues today. WURD Radio is not a mouthpiece for Biden or any other Administration. Internally, we will commit to reviewing our policies, procedures, and practices to reinforce WURD’s independence and trust with our listeners. But mainstream media should do its own introspection to explore how they have lost the trust of so many Americans, Black Americans chief among them.

This woman was honest. She deserves the job, and the public has the right to know. I can see the White House telling the station to fire her. That’s how they roll.

The media finally admits the White House gives Biden detailed instructions for every event, complete with photos. Look at the instructions — “Walk to the podium.”

Organizing presidential events — often called “advance work” — is intensive and detail-focused for every commander-in-chief. Presidential movements are planned down to every footstep in ways that the movements of a vice president often are not. https://t.co/P31U0gc3OK — Axios (@axios) July 7, 2024