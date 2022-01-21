Biden Admin OKs Putin’s Pipeline But Not Israel’s

The EastMed pipeline would enable Israel to export natural gas to mainland Europe by way of Greece and Cyprus. It would result in reducing Europe’s dependence on Russia for its energy needs.

The pipeline is expected to transport 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year, later doubling that supply, The Daily Wire reports.

Russia’s Nordstrom Pipeline, which Biden approved, makes Europe more dependent on Russian gas.

The alliance between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus is also a way to isolate Turkey, a provocative nation.

“State Department officials conveyed the new position to the Foreign Ministry, a diplomatic source in Jerusalem confirmed Tuesday,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Biden administration told the Greek government about its position in a “non-paper.” A Greek government source informed Reuters, “The American side expressed to the Greek side reservations as to the rationale of the EastMed pipeline, [and] raised issues of its economic viability and environmental [issues] … The Greek side highlighted that this project has been declared a ‘special project’ by the European Union, and any decision on its viability will logically have an economic impact.”

State Department Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein said the pipeline is “too late in the arc of history.”

Biden’s administration plans to destroy fossil fuels. Biden has been pushing all-electric cars by 2030 and we don’t have the infrastructure for it.

The pipeline is supposed to be completed in 2025.

Russia can have their pipeline but the US can’t and Israel can’t. This is a reversal of the Trump policy.

