As Energy Prices Soar, Biden Looks to Kill Another Pipeline

















The US is fossil fuel independent, or at least we were while we were pumping. Then along came Joe Biden, figurehead president. On day one, he killed the XL Pipeline, and shortly thereafter stopped drilling leases on federal lands — and they own land they should not own. He is also persuading investors to not invest in fossil fuels. At the same time, he has given the okay to Russia to build a pipeline that will allow Putin to control Europe’s energy supplies.

He has been begging OPEC and Russia to pump more oil but they aren’t interested. He is blaming them for the problems he created.

Two days ahead of the OPEC+ virtual meeting, US President Joe Biden is pointing fingers: “If you take a look at gas prices and you take a look at oil prices that’s a consequence of thus far the refusal of Russia or the OPEC nations to pump more oil” #OOTT pic.twitter.com/k4N5g8NQbO — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) November 2, 2021

INSTEAD HE’LL SHUT DOWN A CRITICAL PIPELINE IN MICHIGAN

Biden has moved on and is now going to shut down another pipeline that would have serious implications for our energy supply and will impact Canada.

He is thinking of shutting down a pipeline in Michigan as gas prices skyrocket across the US.

Revoking the permits for the pipeline that delivers oil from western Canada across Wisconsin, the Great Lakes and Michigan, and into Ontario, would please environmentalists who have urged the White House to block fossil fuel infrastructure, but it would aggravate a rift with Canada and could exacerbate a spike in energy prices […].

Killing a pipeline while U.S. gasoline prices are the highest in years could be political poison for Biden, but he is literally oblivious.

A report from subscription-based Politico Pro, pointed out that the Canadian government invoked an old international treaty to stop the state of Michigan from shutting down the pipeline.

Politico Pro Report:

Industry and environmental groups have argued over the impact that shutting down the pipeline would have on the region. Line 5 carries crude oil to a number of refineries in the area, both in the United States and Canada, and its owner, pipeline operator Enbridge, estimates it is responsible for supplying more than half the propane used for heating in northern Michigan.

Prices for propane in Michigan have surged by 50 percent from a year ago, according to U.S. government statistics.

In contrast to the never-completed Keystone XL pipeline project, Line 5 has been operating since the 1950s and is a major energy supplier to Michigan and the region.

Biden Admin Weighing Shutting Down Oil Pipeline In Michigan As Gas Prices Skyrocket Across U.S.: Report https://t.co/cQUc41i4EQ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 6, 2021

AL GORE, FAKE CLIMATE SCIENCE GURU, WANTS BIDEN TO PLUG UP OIL AND GAS WELLS

According to Breitbart, Al Gore wants Biden to work with Hillary’s former campaign manager John Podesta to kill oil and gas.

Gore continues lobbying for more government spending to combat climate change.

Biden proposed hundreds of billions of dollars in climate spending in his infrastructure plan, including over a trillion in green energy tax credits, $274 billion to build and “retrofit” affordable housing, $174 billion for electric vehicles, $100 billion for improving electric grids, $16 billion to plug oil and gas wells, $10 billion for a “Civilian Climate Corps,” and $5 billion for climate research.

Leftist Senate Democrats have also ramped up demands for green spending

EPA TO GIVE BLUE STATES RIGHT TO HALT OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY

In May, Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it will revise a Trump-era rule that sets limits on state and tribal authority to block projects that could impact their waters, such as pipelines.

We are back to puddles as a guideline for when they can put a halt to our oil and gas industry. Remember when Donald Trump said Biden would destroy our energy sector?

Under the Clean Water Act, projects that run through waterways – which can include pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure – are essentially subject to state veto.

There is no end to the lunacy.

