Biden Admin will be a back to Barack “Normal plan,” & here’s the cabinet

If nothing else, Donald Trump is a traditional leader, in the mold of Ronald Reagan. He’s not a traditional conservative, but he is pragmatic. The President rules with common sense and we can see the results in the economy and in societal changes. That’s not what the far-left Democrat Party thinks or wants. To them, the senile, weird old man is going to bring things back to normal.

Normal includes things like: abortion to the moment of birth, an extreme climate change plan, an anemic economy without decent jobs, gender confusion, no free speech, no Second Amendment, no privacy, high taxes, free everything, and totalitarianism from the top leadership.

“Biden advisers describe a Return to Normal plan — a reversal of President Trump’s unorthodox, improvisational style. Biden wants known, trusted people around him — many from the Obama years,” Axios reports.

This is what his cabinet will look like and God help this country if it comes to pass:

John Kerry would love to take a new Cabinet position devoted to climate change, or might even accept a curtain call to return as secretary of state.

Susan Rice, formerly President Obama's national security adviser, is another option for State.

Mike Bloomberg, who swiftly endorsed Biden after the former mayor's campaign collapsed, would be a top possibility to head the World Bank.

Sally Yates, the deputy attorney general under Obama who stood up to Trump and was fired, would be a leading contender for attorney general.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren as Treasury secretary could help unite the party. [The socialist in charge of the Treasury. Surely, they are joking.]

Jamie Dimon — Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, and mentioned over the years as a potential presidential candidate — would also be considered for Treasury.

Anne Finucane, vice chairman of Bank of America, is another possibility for Treasury.

Biden advisers expect Pete Buttigieg to get a prominent slot after his swift endorsement of Biden — perhaps as ambassador to the UN, or as U.S. trade representative.

They believe this will help Buttigieg run for President once again.

They will make a place for Dr. Steven Chu, the Nobel Prize physicist who was Obama’s first secretary of energy. [He’s the one who wants us to pay a very high price for our energy and our gas –$9 a gallon or more.]

Choices for running mated include Elizabeth Warren, Stacey Abrams, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris [or she could end up as AG], Cory Booker, and Deval Patrick.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Rep. Val Demings of Florida are also on the list.

Jim Clyburn will likely make that decision [as payment for his last-minute endorsement], according to Axios reporting. That suggests Abrams or Harris will be the VP.

OTHER MARXISTS HE WOULD RESURRECT:

Tom Donilon, the national security adviser under Obama, would be considered for CIA director, director of national intelligence, or secretary of state. [Helped with the Uranium One corruption.]

Tony Blinken, deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser under Obama, could go to State or become national security adviser.

The chief of staff would likely be Ron Klain, who held that job for him when he was veep.

Steve Ricchetti could be a counselor, along with Mike Donilon, Biden's longtime political guru.

Anita Dunn, who helped turn around the campaign and bring in more money, also might go inside. [She likes to quote Stalin.]

Ditto Ambassador Cathy Russell, a top State Department official for Obama who earlier was chief of staff to Dr. Jill Biden.

Ted Kaufman, former senator from Delaware, has been in Biden's inner circle forever. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware also might get a big job.

Michèle Flournoy, an Obama undersecretary of defense, would be the favorite to run Biden's Pentagon.

Morgan Stanley exec Tom Nides could get secretary of commerce, trade rep or some other top post.

Axios calls this stability. We call it Marxism. It will be as if Barack Obama never left.

Joe Biden has lost him mind and if he wins, he obviously will not be running anything. The forces around him will. These are the forces.