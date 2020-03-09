Marxist Pelosi sends terror warning: “civilization as we know it is at stake”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says civilization as we know it is at stake. “Our entire civilization” is on the ropes if Donald J. Trump is re-elected. [It’s so much better to put the senile sickly man or the communist sickly man in power.

“Civilization as we know it is at stake… It’s about everything. It’s about America. We ask God to bless America,” said Pelosi.

Why is she calling on God? Doesn’t her baby-killing guy have horns?

Watch the bats*** crazy lady:

Speaker Pelosi on the 2020 election: “Civilization as we know it is at stake!” Talk about crazy 🙄pic.twitter.com/meyMfAn3rT — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) March 9, 2020

The economy is so much better under the President than it was. He can’t control the angry Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia or a virus. He acted quickly on the virus and did what he could. The media is simply exploiting it.

SHE VOTES FOR THE WOMAN GENERALLY

Nancy Pelosi just generally always casts her vote for a woman, she told the audience. Not the best candidate, the woman. This is the insanity of identity politics. It’s hard to think of a quicker way to ruin a country than to simply hire people by gender. She could be lying. Nancy Pelosi is political all the time, day and night.

Watch:

“Just generally, I usually always cast my vote for a woman.” – @SpeakerPelosi pic.twitter.com/pWgjZGhLOd — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 9, 2020

HE’S NOT ACQUITTED SAYS BROKEN RECORD [CD, HARD-DRIVE, FLIP-DRIVE, WHATEVER] NANCY

Nancy hates the President and is still on her crusade to destroy him. She is OCD on the issue.

“You can’t have an acquittal unless you have a trial and you can’t have a trial without witnesses and documents,” Pelosi told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “So he can say he was acquitted, and the headlines can say acquitted but he’s impeached forever, branded with that and not vindicated.”

Give it a rest Nancy.

Watch:

She is crazy and just can’t stop herself.

#NEW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes a swipe at President Trump while speaking at Northeastern University on Monday: “Just look at his policies and his lack of respect for the office which he holds.” "I say to my Republican friends, and I do have them, take back your party." pic.twitter.com/KxjfC6J8HW — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) March 9, 2020