President Warns Chuck Schumer of “Trouble ahead”

At an abortion rights rally on the steps of the Supreme Court last week, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer threatened Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch over a Louisiana abortion case attempting to require abortion doctors to have privileges at a local hospital.

“I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” the New York Democrat said.

In a tweet early Monday, Trump said there would be “trouble ahead.”

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer said, “You will pay the price for this. You won’t know what HIT YOU.” That is far beyond simple rhetoric. That is a physical threat, or at least a threat that you better vote for us.” Trouble ahead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Schumer walked back his comments late last week without apology. He claimed that he misspoke. Originally, he said he meant to threaten the Senate Republicans.

“Now, I should not have used the words I used yesterday. They didn’t come out the way I intended to,” he said Thursday. “Of course, I didn’t intend to suggest anything other than political and public opinion consequences for the Supreme Court.”

Senator Josh Hawley called for censure but Lindsey Graham, a do-nothing windbag, doesn’t want to do it.

“I don’t want to start censuring everybody,” the South Carolina Republican said, later adding, “If we start censuring him, they’re going to want to censure Trump, and this stuff never ends.”

That is a bit spineless. Democrats just impeached the President and would gladly do it again. Now the top Senate Democrat threatened Justices and is not taking responsibility. If that doesn’t warrant censure, what does?

Legal Landmark Foundation has filed a formal ethics complaint against Chuck Schumer. Perhaps that is what the President is referencing. They are calling for a reprimand or a censure. They further state Schumer’s statements might violate criminal provisions of Federal law. The complaint also notes that the statements might reflect poorly on the Senate.

Landmark Files Formal Ethics Complaint Against Schumerhttps://t.co/kcHU9rAXKl pic.twitter.com/QZ3amVcAmx — Todd Griffith ⭐⭐⭐ (@c5hardtop1999) March 6, 2020