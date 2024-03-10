Biden Administration Actively Asking Experts How to Topple Bibi

Joe Biden’s administration has been talking to an Israeli expert on toppling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power. This is not a surprise. Biden recently said he might stop weapons to Israel. Also, on a hot mic, Biden said that after the SOTU, he had told Bibi he would have a “Come to Jesus” meeting.

The US has no right to topple anyone, but it’s what the globalists want. Biden is a figurehead with dementia.

Biden hinted that if Bibi invades Rafah, it would be a redline. However, Bibi’s government feels if they don’t destroy Hamas, they will reconstitute to destroy Israel.

The Daily Mail reports that an Israeli expert said the Biden administration asked them how they could overturn the Netanyahu government.

The Mail claimed Biden was a good friend to Israel for 50 years.

“I have been asked by a serious administration figure what it is that will force the Netanyahu coalition to collapse,” the Israel expert told New York Magazine.

“They were interested in the mechanics, what can we demand which will collapse his coalition.”

Former Israeli ambassador to the US, Itamar Rabinovich, told NY Mag that the White House has been unhappy with Netanyahu for years.

“Now, in my view, they’re even angrier, sharpening the tone. Biden is not coming at him personally, but off the record and in closed meetings, the sentiment is clear,” he said.

Rabinovich said they disagreed on “very significant issues like what happened to Gaza after the war, the role of the Palestinian Authority, and resuming negotiations about the Palestine peace process, the Mail wrote.

Netanyahu Responds:

נתניהו ענה לביידן: “הוא טועה, מדובר במדיניות שנתמכת על ידי הרוב המכריע של הישראלים” • זאת לאחר שהנשיא האמריקני טען שנתניהו פוגע בישראל | לכל הפרטים >>> https://t.co/uBxdezICeG@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/WpJaRgRJoz — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 10, 2024

GLOBALIST-OBAMA POLICIES

Biden is mimicking anti-Israel Barack Obama. He supports the hard left and radicals every time.

Obama poured taxpayer dollars into attempting to overthrow Netanyahu. Israel is doing what it can to avoid Gazan deaths. They are destroying Hamas tunnels, equipment, headquarters, et cetera. They offered a temporary ceasefire for hostages, but Hamas wouldn’t do it.

During an MSNBC interview with US President Joe Biden, in which he said there were concerns in Washington over civilian deaths in Gaza [not the US from illegal immigrants], asserted that Netanyahu is doing more harm than good to Israel and its interests, and called the planned IDF operation in southern Gaza’s Rafah a “red line.”

We keep hearing about 30,000 deaths in Gaza, but there is evidence other than Hamas saying it. they control the numbers reported.

Lee Smith said the “Purpose of Biden Saudi-Israel talks was to topple Netanyahu govt, reintroduce Palestinian veto, and distract Israel. 100% different from Abraham Accords.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid wants Palestinian statehood, naively believing that won’t end in the destruction of Israel.

Biden’s staff recently entertained Netanyahu’s left-wing political opponent, and now Biden is talking about addressing the Knesset.

And… Biden indicates he may travel to Israel to address the Knesset in direct appeal to the Israeli public about his post-war vision. “I’d rather not discuss it more,” Biden said when asked if he’d need to wait for Netanyahu’s invitation. pic.twitter.com/wvLHt511ci — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) March 10, 2024

