Corrupt Media Refuses to Tell the Truth About This Violent Brawl

A group of mostly black teens were brawling in the street of a residential neighborhood. A blue car goes by without stopping, and some stand around just watching. One black girl gets the upper hand over a white teen and repeatedly bangs her head into the pavement even though she presents no threat. The white girl lay unconscious, her body in spasms, as the brawl continues.

Another white girl wearing white lunges at one of the girls in response to the attack on the first girl.

The white girl is critically injured with serious head injuries in the hospital, if she is even alive.

The media report left out critical information, probably to protect the violent black girl and the other violent black teens. This wasn’t a simple bullying incident. It was possibly racial, and it looked like attempted murder.

THE MEDIA REPORT

“Police say they responded to the site of a brawl involving students from Hazelwood East High School and other schools yesterday, but police remain tight-lipped about the current condition of the woman [a teen] and what may have led up to the fight.

“Now we need to be clear. The fight itself did not take place at the school. We have seen video of that fight, but we’re not going to be showing it on our air. We’ve reached out to the school district for comment, and they have released a statement calling it a tragedy.

[It’s actually a violent assault, not exactly a tragedy.]

“The statement reads in part, ‘Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children.

[“We all need to take ownership?”]

The statement also reads in part that they will “offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team for those in need. We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children, and we, of course, are going to be following the story.”

Why bother following the story? They didn’t tell the story to begin with.

This is PC garbage.

Watch how the Mainstream Media Reported on what happened… • they make no mention of race

• they say they “will not show” the 1st video

• Absolutely no details about race or the seriousness of what the girl did to the other in the article If the races were reversed, how do… https://t.co/zXpR3qXhS4 pic.twitter.com/kxrn8zWP7a — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 10, 2024

Related