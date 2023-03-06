Biden Administration Is Interfering in Israeli Affairs, Fomenting Unrest

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman slammed the Biden administration for interfering with Israeli internal affairs. This followed Biden’s demand that the Israeli government prosecute the Jews who rioted and destroyed property in the Palestinian town of Huwara.

Biden has no right to interfere in Israel’s affairs [or is it Barack Obama and George Soros].

After interfering in Brazil’s elections, helping the criminal communist Lula de Silva win, Biden and his team are trying to damage the Netanyahu administration in favor of the radical left in Israel.

The Obama-Biden administration has also been interfering in Ukraine since 2014.

Is someone trying to start a revolution?

According to JNS, “American taxpayers are indirectly subsidizing a program that rewards Palestinians who kill Americans. Instead of interfering in Israel’s domestic affairs, the (Biden) administration should be focused on protecting US citizens from Palestinian terrorists.”

Investigative reporter Lee Smith says the Biden administration is interfering in Israel’s upcoming election because they hate Netanyahu and want to dismantle the Abraham Accords, Donald Trump’s serial Middle East peace agreements. Finally, they want to empower Iran, Smith says.

How far will the Biden administration go to pressure Israel over the makeup of its government? ‘They are basically interfering’ in democracy, @DannyAyalon tells @JacobEilon. ‘They should understand that there are some things that can be done, and some things that cannot be done’ pic.twitter.com/8G6mrmf2AC — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 18, 2022

The reason he’s talking about democracy is because the radical left in Israel is co-opting the US Democrat Party’s constant refrain, Save Democracy. Advisers from the US is helping them with this.

One of our commie newspapers, Politico, is helping the Biden administration interfere, or are they helping the CIA?

Politico writes:

Democracy in Israel may face dire threats, but a festive atmosphere prevails during this Saturday night march, which quickly fills Kaplan Street, a major thoroughfare in the heart of the city. People smile and snap selfies; they bang on drums and toot kazoos — sounding out the rhythm of Ha’am doresh tzedek chevrati! (“The people demand social justice!”). A Palestinian citizen of the state weaves a cart through the crowd calling “Bageleh, bageleh!” offering the Israeli version of a bagel (which is nothing like a bagel at all) with za’atar held in small sacks of twisted newspaper.

The bongo drums, kazoos, the people demanding social justice – could be the same people who marched in front of the Justices’ homes screaming out epithets or threw bottles at police in Ferguson before they set fires in the street. This is all part of the same leftist movement destroying the West.

